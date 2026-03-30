CAF: Motsepe expected in Dakar

Following the resignation of the secretary general of the Confederation of African Football, Véron Monsengo-Omba, its president Patrice Motsepe spoke at the press conference, announcing in particular an upcoming visit to Dakar. This follows the meeting in Cairo of the first Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Regarding the controversial decision rendered on March 17 by the CAF appeal jury, he avoided any comment, citing the ongoing proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. “As president of the CAF, I must guarantee the independence, integrity and credibility of our judicial bodies,” he declared, specifying that he would not speak before the CAS verdict. He added that the body will respect the final decision, whatever it is.

According to L’Équipe, CAF has at the same time announced a series of measures intended to avoid a repeat of the incidents that occurred during the CAN 2025 final. The organization is displaying its desire to initiate reforms to its statutes and regulations in order to strengthen confidence in African arbitration, particularly with regard to referees, VAR operators and jurisdictional bodies such as the disciplinary jury and the appeals committee.