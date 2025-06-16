Madagascar: Several dead following the passage of the Alvaro storm

A first storm shook the east of Madagascar at the start of 2024. According to the balance sheet made by the National Risk Management and Disaster Office (BNGRC), at least five people died after the storm.

Madagascar began 2024 with sad news. The large isle was shaken on January 1 by the Alvaro storm which came out at sea on the night of January 2 in the district of Mananjary, in the south east. “” A brief passage which nevertheless made significant damage because of the intensive rains and the strong winds which accompanied it“Said the Anadolu agency.

Making a provisional assessment on Wednesday, the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), announced five dead. “Deaths identified in Beroroha, Manakara and Vohipeno. 16,290 people are affected while 8,327 others have been moved ”add the same source, stressing that 4,005 dwellings are flooded, 400 others are damaged and 87 boxes are completely destroyed.

The Malagasy authorities have activated to bring emergency aid to the victims of this first storm of the year 2024.