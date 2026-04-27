Official recognition of the 2AMS: a new milestone for deputy mayors

The Association of Deputy Mayors of Senegal (2AMS) is taking a major step in its institutional evolution. In a press release received by the editorial staff of Le Soleil digital, the organization announces that it has obtained its legal recognition from the State of Senegal, materialized by the issuance of receipt No. 22803/MISP/DGAT/DLPL/DAPA dated March 26, 2026.

This official recognition confirms the legitimacy of the 2AMS and strengthens its positioning in the national institutional ecosystem. It marks, according to its officials, “a decisive step forward” for the structuring and visibility of deputy mayors, key players in territorial governance.

With this status now recognized, the Association intends to fully play its role in the implementation of public policies at the local level. It aims in particular to contribute to strengthening the capacities of local elected officials and to support the dynamics of decentralization, in a context where local authorities occupy an increasing place in socio-economic development.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment alongside public authorities for more efficient and more inclusive local governance,” underlines the 2AMS, which highlights the need for better coordination between the different territorial actors.

In this dynamic, the organization reaffirms its desire to establish solid partnerships with the institutions of the Republic, technical and financial partners, as well as all development stakeholders. The stated objective: to work, in a spirit of responsibility and dialogue, towards the lasting improvement of the living conditions of populations.