National Assembly: hearing of the Minister of the Armed Forces on the execution of the 2026 budget

The Defense and Security Committee of the National Assembly heard, this Wednesday, the Minister of the Armed Forces, Birame Diop, as part of the mid-term evaluation of the performance of his department, under the control of the execution of the 2026 budget.

This session falls within the constitutional prerogatives of Parliament in terms of monitoring government action. It offered deputies the opportunity to examine the level of execution of the credits allocated to the Ministry of the Armed Forces, to assess their relevance with regard to the objectives set and to evaluate the effectiveness of the expenditure incurred.

During his speech, the minister presented a detailed assessment of the actions carried out since the start of the current financial year. He highlighted the progress made, while highlighting the persistent challenges in a sub-regional security context marked by multifaceted threats.

The members of the commission, for their part, welcomed the progress noted. They also made several recommendations aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of public policies in the defense sector, particularly in terms of optimizing resources and adapting to emerging security issues.