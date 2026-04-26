Linguère: Aly Ngouille Ndiaye proposes awareness-raising committees after recent arrests

Following the attestation of 22 alleged homosexuals in the Linguère department, Mayor Aly Ngouille Ndiaye convened a press briefing this Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Facing imams, neighborhood delegates, health personnel, the administration and community stakeholders, he pleaded for the establishment of awareness committees and the intensification of religious sermons in mosques. The mayor also insisted on the involvement of sports and cultural associations (ASC) in communication. He also highlighted psychological support for the families of those arrested.

Mayor Aly Ngouille Ndiaye brought together this Wednesday evening, April 22, the main social and institutional components of the municipality following the arrest of 22 suspected homosexuals. Around the table, imams, neighborhood delegates, health personnel and representatives of the administration were invited to think about a collective response. In his speech, the city councilor insisted on the need to set up awareness committees in order to strengthen community vigilance.

In particular, he asked imams to integrate messages of prevention and reminders of social values ​​into their daily sermons, at least five times a day, in mosques. Sports and cultural associations (ASC) have also been called upon to intensify communication with young people, considered an essential relay in the dissemination of messages.

Beyond religious and community awareness, Aly Ngouille highlighted the importance of psychological support for the families of those arrested. According to him, they are going through a difficult period marked by stigma and trauma, and must benefit from appropriate support.