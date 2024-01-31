The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has reached an amicable agreement to terminate the contract which binds coach Djamel Belmadi to the Maghreb body, the FAF announced this Wednesday evening in a press release on its social networks.

In the pipeline since Tuesday evening, it is now official. Djamel Belmadi is no longer Algeria coach. The 47-year-old technician was dismissed this Wednesday after 6 years at the head of the Fennecs. The announcement of his departure was made this evening by the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) via a press release on its social networks.

“I met the national coach, Mr. Djamel Belmadi, to discuss the consequences of this bitter elimination, and we reached an amicable agreement to terminate the contract that binds the coach to the Algerian Football Federation. We thank coach Djamel Belmadi for everything he has done for the team and wish him good luck for the rest of his career.we can read in the post from the president of the FAF, Walid Sadi.

اجتمعت بلماضي للحديث عن تبعات هذا الإقص اء المر وتوصلنا إلى اتفاق ودي بحل الارتباط وفك العقد الذي يربط المدر ببالاتحاد الجزائري لكرة القدم.

نشكر المدرب جمال بلماضي على كل ما قدمه للمنتخب ونتمنى له حظا موفقا ف ي بقية مشواره. — صادي وليد (@walidsadioffic) January 24, 2024

Brought to the head of the Algerian selection in 2018 to replace the former glory Rabah Madjer, the ex-Algerian international paid the price for the last two failed CAN of the Fennecs, in Cameroon in 2022 and this year 2024 in Ivory Coast , where his team were eliminated in the group stages.

The bill was even heavier at this African Cup on Ivorian soil, with the Riyad Mahrez team posting a mediocre record of two draws and one defeat, against Mauritania (0-1) on the last day. of pool D.