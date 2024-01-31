CAN 2023: bad news for the Atlas Lions before Morocco-South Africa

Morocco will be without its striker Sofiane Boufal, injured and out of the rest of the competition, while the Atlas Lions face South Africa this Tuesday, in the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

This is a big blow for Morocco. The Atlas Lions will be deprived of one of their offensive assets for the clash against South Africa this Tuesday. Sofiane Boufal will in fact not be part of the match against Bafana Bafana in the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The Al-Rayyan winger is injured and is out of the rest of the competition. The sad news was revealed this Monday by coach Walid Regragui at a press conference.

“Yes, Sofiane is announced forfeit (against South Africa, editor’s note). I think his CAN is over, so we lost an important playerlamented the Moroccan tactician. It happened in training, as it could happen in a match. It’s a muscle injury that will prevent him from finishing the tournament, apart from a miracle, we’ll see. But today, it’s very complicated for Sofiane.»

Hakim Ziyech uncertain

Hit at half-time during the match against Zambia (1-0) in the group stage, Hakim Ziyech could also miss this duel against the team of coach Hugo Broos. But the former Chelsea striker’s case is less worrying and there is hope he will be on the pitch against the South Africans.

“The same. He was hit in the ankle against Zambia. We will do our best to get him on the pitch, if we have to take a risk, we will take it. Because we have the humility to think that we want our best players on the pitch and we don’t know what could happen. I think it would be disrespectful to South Africa and football to say that we can do without Hakim Ziyech and consider a quarter-final», insisted Regragui.

“So with the medical staff and Hakim, we work every hour and every minute to make him available to the team for tomorrow. So the decision will be made at the last minute or even at the last second tomorrow for the match. But if he can play, we will do everything to get him to start the match», promised the semi-finalist of the last World Cup. As a reminder, the Morocco-South Africa match is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the San Pédro stadium from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).