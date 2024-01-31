“Morocco was not good in the first round and we are going to…”, South Africa coach

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has expressed his belief in the team’s ability to triumph over Morocco in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Hugo Broos, renowned for his uncompromising strategic approach and his talent for galvanizing his troops, bluntly expressed his analysis of Morocco’s performance in the group stage at CAN 2023. The French technician affirmed that Bafana-Bafana have all the abilities to win against the Atlas Lions, semi-finalists of the 2022 World Cup.

“The Moroccan national team was not up to par during the group stage. We have watched them carefully and we are convinced that we can beat them. We did it recently, and we’re sure we can do it again. My confidence in our ability to reach the quarter-finals is unwavering”declared Hugo Broos, thus putting undeniable pressure on Morocco.

As excitement builds around this decisive encounter, Hugo Broos’ confident statement aims to build confidence within the South African team. The coach, who inflicted its last defeat on Morocco (2-1 in a friendly match), believes that history is in his favor, thus fueling his team’s motivation to shine on the pitch. As a reminder, this round of 16 between the two nations is scheduled for Tuesday at the San Pédro stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).