Official: Aliou Cissé bounces back in Angola, twenty-four hours after Libya

He hasn’t been idle! Just a few hours after the official announcement of his departure from the Libyan selection, Senegalese technician Aliou Cissé signed up with the Angolan Football Federation to take charge of the Palancas Negras.

The 50-year-old coach officially signed his contract with the Angolan Football Federation (FAF). The contract would be for a period of four years, according to Daily Sports.

The Libyan adventure will have come to an end. Arriving at the head of the selection in March 2025, Aliou Cissé put an end to a short but eventful adventure, against a backdrop of internal difficulties and unpaid salaries. (Senegal7)

For the Palancas Negras, the recruitment of the 2022 African champion represents a strong signal. Angola is looking for a new lease of life after its early elimination during the last CAN (1st round).

OBN