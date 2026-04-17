Immersion in the heart of the Pikine Technopole April 8, 2026

Born from an ambitious technology center project in the 1990s, the Pikine Technopole today stands out as a space at the crossroads, between urbanization and preservation. At the heart of this ancient Niayes wetland, market gardening, fishing and ornithology coexist in an ecosystem that is as rich as it is little-known. Guided by Captain Didier Kabo, curator of the Grande Niaye de Pikine Urban Nature Reserve, we dive into this strategic site where the balance between development and conservation of nature is at stake.

Papa Abdoulaye SY