Marc-Vivien Foé Prize 2026: 3 Senegalese in the running for the title

RFI and France 24 revealed this Thursday, April 9, 2026, the eleven nominees for the 2026 Marc-Vivien Foé Prize, which rewards the best African player in Ligue 1. For Senegal, it is a real delegation: three Lions appear on the list. A year after Habib Diarra came close to the title, Senegalese football is back in force with complementary profiles and solid arguments.

Lamine Camara, confirmation

He was expected at the turn, Lamine Camara responds. The 22-year-old Monaco midfielder is reaching a new level in his progress this season. Regular, finally preserved from the physical problems that had slowed him down, he has established himself as a pillar of the Monegasque midfield in one of the most competitive squads in Ligue 1. Moreover, his name is already circulating in the corridors of the major English teams.

Already nominated last year, the Senegalese international community has a real chance of winning.

Moussa Niakhaté, the boss

Third Lion in the race, Moussa Niakhaté establishes himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the championship. At 30 years old, the central defender of Lyon and the national team is having the best season of his career for both club and national team. Sovereign in duels, valuable in restarts, he embodies serenity in the Lyon rearguard. A deserved nomination for a discreet player who speaks above all with his feet.

Note that no Senegalese has ever won this prestigious distinction. Mamadou Niang (twice), Cheikh Ndoye (once) and Moussa Sow (once) finished 2nd in their time, while Habib Diarra finished 3rd last year. What if 2026 was the right year?

Bamba Dieng, the return with fanfare

This is perhaps the most symbolic appointment for Senegalese football. Bamba Dieng, Lorient striker, 26, is back in the spotlight after a difficult 2024-2025 season, marked by doubts and injuries. The native of Pikine, in the suburbs of Dakar, has found his legs, his goalscoring instinct and his confidence: 13 goals in all competitions, including 8 in Ligue 1 since the start of 2026. His appointment is a reward for resurrection as much as for performance.

The rest of the nominees

Faced with the three Senegalese, the competition is serious. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) is the ogre of the list. Already crowned in 2013 and 2024, the 36-year-old Gabonese is chasing an unprecedented hat-trick and remains in formidable shape. Mamadou Sangaré (Lens, Mali), revelation of the season, impresses in his first year in the elite and dreams of adding his name to the list as the first Malian winner. Ilan Kebbal (Paris FC, Algeria) has been electrifying Ligue 1 since his club’s historic rise, while Burkinabe goalkeeper Hervé Koffi (Angers) is trying to become the first goalkeeper since Vincent Enyeama in 2014.

Strasbourg places two men on the list: Ivorian defender Guela Doué, older brother of Parisian Désiré, and winger Martial Godo, a revelation from Fulham. Aïssa Mandi (Lille, Algeria) and Arsène Kouassi (Lorient, Burkina Faso) complete the picture.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO