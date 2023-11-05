2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Cameroon falls in Uganda

Cameroon lost in Uganda (0-2) this Thursday, during the first leg of the second qualifying round of the women’s football event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The first leg of the second qualifying round of the women’s football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics continued this Thursday, with a meeting between Cameroon and Uganda. A match ultimately turned in favor of the Crested Cranes who won with a score of 2-0.

In a pleasant game with two playing teams, the Ugandans opened the scoring at the start of the match. Catherine Nagadya, following a great collective action, allowed her team to take the lead (1-0, 11th). Stung, the Cameroonians tried to react with several unsuccessful actions.

Not discouraged, the Indomitable Lionesses increased their offensive attacks…until the half-hour mark with a penalty obtained. A sentence executed by Nchout Ajara Njoya, but the Inter Milan striker missed her shot, stumbling twice on the opposing goalkeeper. Enough to do the business of the host team which took the opportunity to push the visitors back from the locker room, with a second goal this time signed by Fazila Ikwaput (2-0, 77th).

A good operation therefore for Uganda which takes an option on qualification for the next round. For their part, the Cameroonians will have to react next Tuesday during the return leg, if they are not to say goodbye to the Paris Olympics.