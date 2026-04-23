Nicole Sarr, the echo of a legendary radio voice that crosses generations April 8, 2026

Recognition sometimes comes with time, but it is all the stronger for it. By decree n°2026-688 signed on March 26, 2026, the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, elevated Nicole Rigonaux Sarr to the rank of knight of the National Order of the Lion. A distinction which salutes more than half a century of commitment to the service of culture, media and African artistic influence.

Former emblematic figure of Senegalese Radio Broadcasting and Television (Rts), Nicole Rigonaux Sarr, better known as Nicole Sarr, belongs to this pioneering generation which shaped the Senegalese audiovisual landscape. In 1965, she became the first female radio presenter in Senegal, imposing her voice and her style in programs that became cult such as “Disque des listeners” or “Inter 90”. Very quickly, it established itself as a reference, lastingly impacting several generations of listeners.

Media woman, communications consultant, cultural presenter and show organizer, Nicole Sarr is also the product of a rich mix – Senegalese, Malian, Beninese, Corsican and Fulani – which has nourished in her a profoundly pan-African vision. His entire career is part of the same guideline: bringing people together through culture and promoting the artistic expressions of the continent.

Her journey also takes her to France, where she continues her work on renowned channels such as France Culture, but also Tabala FM and Tropiques FM.

From Europe, she became a true ambassador of African music, helping to reveal or support many major artists. From Papa Wemba to Youssou Ndour, including Salif Keïta and Koffi Olomidé, she has contributed to the emergence and influence of today’s essential figures.

“Maman Nicole”, a talent broker

This proximity to artists earned her an affectionate nickname: “mama Nicole”. Over the years, she has accompanied, advised and sometimes even revealed numerous figures on the African scene, forging strong human bonds with them. Well beyond musical promotion, she has established herself as a true reference, a maternal figure in the African artistic world.

Passionate about the Congo, she largely participated in the popularization of Congolese rumba in West Africa, long before this musical genre was included in 2021 as the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. This contribution earned her recognition from President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who made her a knight of the National Order of Peace of Congo.

His commitment does not stop with the media. Nicole Sarr played a key role in the Pan-African Music Festival (Fespam), of which she was representative in Europe and the United States for several years. She helped attract major figures such as Manu Dibango and Miriam Makeba, thus strengthening the international reach of the event.

An artist at heart, she also made her mark on the theater by participating in the first World Festival of Negro Arts in 1966, where she played the role of Europe in the play “L’Europe indicte”, under the gaze of president-poet Léopold Sédar Senghor.

A diplomat serving cultural influence

Diplomat at the Senegalese embassy in Paris, former collaborator of Minister Abdoulaye Diack, promoter of the “African Golden Lions”, Nicole Sarr has also increased initiatives to promote the continent’s talents in all areas. His institutional career testifies to a constant commitment to make Africa shine beyond its borders.

Until recently, she continued to transmit her passion through the program “Sarr Show Confidences”, broadcast on Ubiznews.

Decorated today by the youngest president in the history of Senegal, Nicole Rigonaux Sarr thus sees her exceptional career dedicated to the highest level. A national recognition for the one who, throughout her life, made culture a bridge between peoples and a lever of African pride.

By Salla GUEYE