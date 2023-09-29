Nelson Mandela: his granddaughter Zoleka Mandela dies from cancer

One of Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters has died after a fierce battle with cancer in South Africa.

Zoleka Mandela is the daughter of Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of the anti-apartheid hero, and her first husband Zwelibanzi Hlongwane. Granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela, she died at the age of 43 from cancer after years of commitment to developing the prevention of this disease.

According to her family, who announced the sad news this Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the writer was admitted to hospital on Monday as part of her treatment. “Zoleka died…surrounded by her friends and family,” he said.

Le Figarot maintains that the disease had progressed significantly in several of his organs, including the brain and spinal cord. “We mourn the death of a beloved granddaughter of Winnie (Mandela) and Madiba” (the nickname of Nelson Mandela, Editor’s note), reacted the Nelson Mandela Foundation in a message posted on social networks.

“His work to raise awareness about cancer prevention and his unwavering commitment to ending the feeling of shame surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all”we can read in the message.