CAN 2024 Qualifier (F): the Amazons lose in the DRC

Benin lost to the DRC (1-2) this Friday in Kinshasa, during the first leg of the first qualifying round of the 2024 women’s CAN.

Benin will not bring back victory from its trip to the DRC this Friday. Opposed to the Leopards ladies in a match counting for the first round of qualifying for the 2024 women’s CAN, the Amazons lost with a score of 2-1.

In a fiercely contested meeting, where both teams gave the best of themselves, the protégés of coach Symphorien Tehou ended up losing to the local team, supported by their public.

The two teams will meet next Tuesday at the General Mathieu Kérékou stadium in Cotonou for the return match. The Beninese will need a comfortable victory against the Congolese to advance to the second round.