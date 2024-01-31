Ivory Coast: Congolese singer Fally Ipupa honored at a university (images)

Congolese singer Fally Ipupa was honored at a private university in Ivory Coast. One of the amphitheaters of this university establishment even bears the name of the Congolese star.

After performing at the Abidjan Laguna Show festival, on the Henri Konan Bédié Bridge, as part of CAN 2023, last weekend, Fally Ipupa was honored at a private university in Abidjan. Indeed, the director of the North South University Campus Lamine Diabaté de la Riviera-Bonoumin in the commune of Cocody paid tribute to him by naming one of the amphitheaters Fally Ipupa during its inauguration.

The latter, who is really immersed in Ivorian showbiz and whose name is often cited by Ivorian singers, made this known through a publication on his Facebook page this Monday, January 29, 2024. “ Inauguration of the Fally Ipupa amphitheater at the North South University Campus Lamine Diabaté The Fally Ipupa amphitheater is much more than just a place of learning. He embodies the values ​​of determination, passion and commitment to education. The fact that this space is named after Fally Ipupa is not only symbolic, but also inspiring, reminding every student of the importance of persevering in the pursuit of their direction and career. I express all my gratitude to Fally Ipupa for his exceptional availability, symbolized by the majestic eagle, which is also synonymous with vision and leadership. May this amphitheater be a place of knowledge, exchange and inspiration, where future leaders will find the resources necessary to sculpt a brilliant future », he writes.

It should be remembered that Fally Ipupa is the second celebrity after the late Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, whose name is borne by an amphitheater in this private university.

It should be noted that Ivory Coast is becoming the second country of Congolese star, Fally Ipupa. Very popular with its Ivorian music lovers, Dicap La Merveil regularly goes there to offer shows. It is even greatly appreciated by Ivorian music lovers. And beyond all that, L’Aigle has offered itself a sumptuous residence in the capital Abidjan to stay there very often.