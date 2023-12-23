Algeria: “Winning CAN 2023 will be our goal”, Youssef Belaili

Youssef Belaili spoke about CAN 2023 which will take place in Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. And the Algerian striker revealed the Fennecs’ objective for this competition.

Youssef Belaili, the Algerian international, lifted the veil on the Fennecs’ aspirations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. In an exclusive interview given to cafonline, the left winger of MC Alger assures that his team want to win this tournament as during their last coronation in 2019.

“As was evident during the previous edition in Cameroon in 2021, the terrain posed problems for us, hampering our performance. But for this edition in Ivory Coast, our goal is to win the title, and we aspire to win our third crown”he assured.

The Mouloudia Algiers prodigy currently sits at the top of the Algerian championship scorer rankings with an impressive total of 10 goals and eight assists in just 10 matches played. The Algerians find themselves in Group D, alongside Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.