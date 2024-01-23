Morocco-DRC: Chancel Mbemba victim of racist insults on social networks

After his altercation with Morocco coach Walid Regragui on Sunday evening, Chancel Mbemba was taken to task by Moroccan social networks. Who uttered racist insults against the captain of the Congolese selection.

The scene went around the football world. At the end of the match between Morocco and the DRC (1-1) Sunday evening, on the occasion of the second day of Group F of CAN 2023, a fight broke out between the players in this meeting.

At the origin of the scuffles, inappropriate comments allegedly made by Chancel Mbemba and Walid Regragui. The captain of the Leopards even accused the coach of the Atlas Lions of having made racist remarks against him.

An incident in which social networks, especially Moroccan, got involved. On his Instagram account, the Congolese defender was taken to task and copiously insulted by Moroccan fans. Worse, racist insults were uttered against the Olympique de Marseille player.

TOTAL SUPPORT for Chancel Mbemba 🇨🇩❤️who suffered racist insults under his Instagram post after the general post-match brawl with the Moroccan coach 🇲🇦#CAN2023 pic.twitter.com/pAJGCz2mhn — Ivory Coast Is Chic (@Cotedivoireoff_) January 21, 2024

The Congolese, however, received a lot of support from his country’s supporters and other fans of African football. CAF will have to open an investigation to shed light on this incident which does not honor African football.

