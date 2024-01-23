CAN 2023: Ghana and Egypt leave each other back to back

Egypt and Ghana neutralized each other (2-2) this Thursday evening at the Le Félicia stadium, as part of the second day of group B at CAN 2023. The two teams will have to pull out all the stops during the last day to hope to reach the second round.

Ghana may harbor regrets. The Black Stars conceded the draw against Egypt this Thursday evening, on the occasion of the second day of group B at CAN 2023. At the end of a very lively meeting, the two teams parted on a parity score (2-2).

Launched at the break on a sumptuous achievement from Mohammed Kudus just before the break, the Ghanaians will be caught at the mark thanks to a goal from Omar Marmoush, helped by a big mistake from Inaki William. In the 71st minute, Kudus again gave the Black Stars the lead with a nice curl. But once again, Chris Hughton’s men will let Egypt get back on track.

A big disappointment for Ghana who will have to bring out the heavy artillery on the last day. The Black Stars must win the match against Mozambique to hope to qualify for the round of 16. For their part, the Pharaohs, who lost their captain Mohamed Salah to injury, will try to advance to the second round against Cape Verde.