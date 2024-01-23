CAN 2023: the eleven entrants from Equatorial Guinea-Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast face off this Monday evening (6 p.m., GMT+1), on the occasion of the third day of Group A of CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

Beaten by Nigeria during its previous outing in Pool A, Ivory Coast will try to raise its head against Guinea-Bissau. A decisive meeting, however, for the two teams in search of qualification for the round of 16.

With three points on the clock, the Elephants must snatch victory to move directly to the second round against Nzalang Nacional, where a draw will be enough for their happiness.

The official compositions:

Equatorial Guinea: Owono – Akapo, Fernández, Coco, Ndong – Boacho, Bikoro – Salvador, Machín, Ganet – Nsue

Ivory Coast: Y.Fofana – Singo, Boly, Ndicka, Konan – S.Fofana, Sangaré, Kessié – Pépé, Kouamé, Diakité