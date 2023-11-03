Morocco: death of a Wydad Casablanca player

The Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca announced Thursday the death of its young player Oussamah Falouh, at the age of 24, following a car accident.

In a coma since October 11, Oussamah Falouh finally passed away. The Wydad Casablanca player succumbed to his injuries after his car accident. It was the Moroccan club which announced the sad news on Thursday, in a post on its social networks.

Aged 24, the U23 international with the Lion Cubs of the Atlas was trained at the Mohamed VI academy. Having passed through Angers where he never really had his chance as a professional, the left-back gained experience on loan at Avranches before joining Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

The deceased had also played in Strasbourg and FUS Rabat. In the evening, the African Football League presented its condolences to the family and friends of the player.