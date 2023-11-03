Francis Ngannou or Tyson Fury? Before the clash of the titans, Samuel Eto’o makes his choice

This Saturday, October 28, Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, will host an event boxing fight which will see two titans face off: Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. As a prelude to this long-awaited boxing match, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation Samuel Eto’o chose his camp.

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury face off in the same ring this Saturday. Francis Ngannou, aged 37, will make his debut in the world of boxing after a rich career in mixed martial arts (MMA). He will face Tyson “Gipsy King” Fury, one of the most dominant figures in the heavyweight category.

Tyson Fury, holder of the WBA, WBO and IBO world champion titles from 2015 to 2016, IBF in 2015 and WBC since 2020, has a proven reputation in the world of boxing. The fight between these two giants therefore promises to be intense and spectacular.

Between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury? Samuel Eto’o makes his choice

The news of this confrontation caused great excitement among combat sports fans. Samuel Eto’o, a former international footballer and staunch supporter of Ngannou, shared a photo of the latter on social media wishing him good luck for the fight. “ You are and will always be our Champion, good luck for later @francisngannou »wrote Samuel Eto’o in the caption of a photo of Francis.

Before the final fight of the evening, five more heavyweight bouts are scheduled. Two undefeated British boxers, Fabio Wardley (16 wins, including 15 by KO, 0 draws and 0 losses) and David Adeleye (12 v, 11 KO, 0 d, 0 d), will face each other.

A very interesting fight between Martin Bakole and Carlos Takam was also on the program, with Martin Bakole’s victory by referee stoppage in the fourth round. Joseph Parker will face Simon Kean, Arslanbek Makhmudov will fight Anthony Wright, and Moses Itauma will face Istvan Bernath. The evening will begin at 7 p.m.