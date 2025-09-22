DRC: resignation of Vital Kamerhe, President of the National Assembly

. .

Vital Kamerhe announced his resignation from the presidency of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Resignation of Vital Kamerhe, President of the National Assembly. This decision, which occurred after several days of strong tensions, follows a petition initiated by UDPS deputies and other training courses. He is accused of mismanagement and obstacle to parliamentary control.

The grievances brought against the now former president of the Assembly, Vital Kamerhe concern in particular management deemed opaque of parliamentary funds and a lack of alignment with the priorities of the majority in power.

Despite his attempts to calm the internal dissensions, Kamerhe failed to maintain sufficient support to stay in office.

For several observers, this fall mainly reflects a political showdown within the Sacred Union, the presidential coalition. The UDPS, the party of President Félix Tshisekedi, would seek to strengthen its grip on the institution, by weakening the allies that have become bulky.

The vacancy of the post is now overwhelmed by Isaac Tshilumbayi, the first vice-president of the Assembly. A quick election of the new office is expected.