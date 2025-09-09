Mondial 2026 (Q): without Osimhen, Nigeria slowed down by South Africa

. .

Nigeria and South Africa separated on a parity score (1-1) this Tuesday, on the occasion of the 8th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A result which more reduced the chances of qualification of the Super Eagles.

The hopes of Nigeria to see the 2026 World Cup move away a little more. Deprived of Victor Osimhen, injured this weekend, the Super Eagles were hung (1-1) by South Africa, this Tuesday in Bloemfontein, a result which seriously compromises their chances of qualification.

Carried by their short victory (1-0) against Rwanda during the previous day, Eric Chen’s men knew that a success against the Bafana Bafana was essential to stay in the race. But their ambitions were quickly upset: in the first period, William Troost-Ekong marked against his camp, offering the advantage to the South Africans.

However, Nigeria reacted before the break, Calvin Bassey equalizing with a powerful head. The second half did not make it possible to decide between the two teams, who leave themselves on a parity score.

With this draw, South Africa retains the group’s head with 17 points, six more than Nigeria, two days before the end. Benin, which faces the Lesotho, could take advantage of this situation to redistribute the cards in the fight for qualification.