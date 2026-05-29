Magal Touba 2026: authorities and organizing committee warn about road conditions

A few months before the celebration of Grand Magal, the state of the road network in the municipalities of Touba and Mbacké is causing concern among administrative and religious authorities. This concern was widely raised last Thursday during the meeting of the Departmental Development Committee (CDD) dedicated to preparations for the event.

For the second time as part of the organization of the Grand Magal de Touba 2026 edition, the organizing committee held a meeting with the territorial administration this Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by the prefect of Mbacké, Khadim Hann, took place in the deliberation room of the town hall of Touba.

At the end of the discussions, the question of the rehabilitation of the roads of Touba and Mbacké was widely discussed. The prefect of Mbacké recognized the traffic difficulties noted in the two local authorities. “We have unfortunately noted that today there is a difficulty in traveling in these two local authorities,” he declared, explaining that the existing road network has been degraded in places by rainwater linked to floods experienced over the last two years.

Despite this situation, the administrative authority assured that measures will be taken to remedy the problem.