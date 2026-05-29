Media cooperation: “Le Soleil” and the Cuban embassy lay the foundations

The Cuban Ambassador to Senegal, Maydolis Barbara Sosa Hilton, paid a courtesy visit, on Monday, May 11, 2026, to the national daily “Le Soleil”. Received by the Director General, Mouhamadou Lamine Niang, the diplomat praised the central role of this body in the Senegalese media landscape, while laying the foundations for strengthened bilateral cooperation.

Cuba’s ambassador to Senegal, Maydolis Barbara Sosa Hilton, welcomed the initiatives of the newspaper “Le Soleil” in the fight against disinformation, but also for strengthening bilateral cooperation. During her visit to the national daily “Le Soleil”, Monday May 11, she insisted on the responsibility of so-called public media in the face of the proliferation of “fake news”.

“Today, young people have access to a massive amount of information, but we are witnessing the circulation of a lot of fake news for political or strategic purposes. This highlights the critical importance of fact-checking,” she said.

She also discussed the directions of her country to face development challenges. Despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years, the island has been able to develop, according to his explanations, exemplary resilience and a world-renowned education system.

The ambassador stressed that this context has not prevented Cuba from remaining at the forefront of communication challenges.

She proposed several areas of collaboration, with the possibility of creating media bridges. This will involve promoting exchanges of content between “Le Soleil” and the Cuban media, but also contributing to capacity building for journalists from both countries. “Some publications are available in French, even if the main language remains Spanish. These sources can be useful to strengthen cooperation and improve the flow of information,” she said.

For the ambassador, training projects could also be considered in order to strengthen the skills of journalists and communications professionals. Despite the blockade imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years, the country has given itself the means to meet the multiple challenges facing it.

The general director of “Soleil”, for his part, largely returned to the initiatives developed to adapt to changes in the media sector, notably with the rise of digital technology.

For Lamine Niang, this development aims to meet readers’ expectations and maintain a high level of quality. “The digital transition constitutes a major axis of development. The newspaper now offers a digital version accessible even before the publication of the paper edition. Readers are therefore invited to subscribe to digital offers in order to adapt to new information consumption habits,” he said.

In an environment marked by the speed of dissemination of information, the question of credibility remains central. To this end, the CEO of “Sun” believes that cooperation with Cuba appears to be a strategic opportunity.

Matel BOCOUM