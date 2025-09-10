CDM 2026 (Q): all the results of Tuesday, in Africa and Europe
The 6th day of the Europe area and the 8th day of the Africa area of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continued on Tuesday evening with several decisive posters.
In Africa, the shock between South Africa and Nigeria ended in a draw (1-1) at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The Bafana Bafana conceded a goal against his William Troost-Ekong camp before Calvin Bassey brought his head for the Super Eagles.
For its part, Senegal signed a stunning victory in Kinshasa. Led 2-0 by the DR Congo at the martyrs stadium, the Teranga lions finally snatched spectacular success (3-2).
In Europe, France dominated Iceland (2-1) while England has outlined Serbia (5-0) in Belgrade. Portugal won in a crazy match against Hungary (3-2).
Complete results
Africa zone:
- Kenya 5-0 Seychelles
- Sierra Leone 2-0 Ethiopia
- South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
- CAP-Vert 1-0 Cameroon
- Burkina Faso 0-0 Egypt
- RD Congo 2-3 Senegal
- Togo 1-0 Sudan
- Zimbabwe 0-1 Rwanda
- Tanzania 0-1 Niger
- Namibia 3-0 Sao Tomé-et-Principe
- Mauritania 0-0 Sudan from the South
- Gabon 0-0 Ivory Coast
- Angola 3-1 Mauritius
- Benin 4-0 Lesotho
- Gambia 2-0 Burundi
Europe area:
- Azerbaijan 1-1 Ukraine
- Armenia 2-1 Republic of Ireland
- France 2-1 Iceland
- Hungary 2-3 Portugal
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Austria
- Cyprus 2-2 Romania
- Norway 11-1 Moldova
- Albania 1-0 Latvia
- Serbia 0-5 England