CDM 2026 (Q): all the results of Tuesday, in Africa and Europe

The 6th day of the Europe area and the 8th day of the Africa area of ​​the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continued on Tuesday evening with several decisive posters.

In Africa, the shock between South Africa and Nigeria ended in a draw (1-1) at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The Bafana Bafana conceded a goal against his William Troost-Ekong camp before Calvin Bassey brought his head for the Super Eagles.

For its part, Senegal signed a stunning victory in Kinshasa. Led 2-0 by the DR Congo at the martyrs stadium, the Teranga lions finally snatched spectacular success (3-2).

In Europe, France dominated Iceland (2-1) while England has outlined Serbia (5-0) in Belgrade. Portugal won in a crazy match against Hungary (3-2).

Complete results

Africa zone:

  • Kenya 5-0 Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone 2-0 Ethiopia
  • South Africa 1-1 Nigeria
  • CAP-Vert 1-0 Cameroon
  • Burkina Faso 0-0 Egypt
  • RD Congo 2-3 Senegal
  • Togo 1-0 Sudan
  • Zimbabwe 0-1 Rwanda
  • Tanzania 0-1 Niger
  • Namibia 3-0 Sao Tomé-et-Principe
  • Mauritania 0-0 Sudan from the South
  • Gabon 0-0 Ivory Coast
  • Angola 3-1 Mauritius
  • Benin 4-0 Lesotho
  • Gambia 2-0 Burundi

Europe area:

  • Azerbaijan 1-1 Ukraine
  • Armenia 2-1 Republic of Ireland
  • France 2-1 Iceland
  • Hungary 2-3 Portugal
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Austria
  • Cyprus 2-2 Romania
  • Norway 11-1 Moldova
  • Albania 1-0 Latvia
  • Serbia 0-5 England
