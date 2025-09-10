CDM 2026 (Q): all the results of Tuesday, in Africa and Europe

. .

The 6th day of the Europe area and the 8th day of the Africa area of ​​the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continued on Tuesday evening with several decisive posters.

In Africa, the shock between South Africa and Nigeria ended in a draw (1-1) at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The Bafana Bafana conceded a goal against his William Troost-Ekong camp before Calvin Bassey brought his head for the Super Eagles.

For its part, Senegal signed a stunning victory in Kinshasa. Led 2-0 by the DR Congo at the martyrs stadium, the Teranga lions finally snatched spectacular success (3-2).

In Europe, France dominated Iceland (2-1) while England has outlined Serbia (5-0) in Belgrade. Portugal won in a crazy match against Hungary (3-2).

Complete results

Africa zone:

Kenya 5-0 Seychelles

Sierra Leone 2-0 Ethiopia

South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

CAP-Vert 1-0 Cameroon

Burkina Faso 0-0 Egypt

RD Congo 2-3 Senegal

Togo 1-0 Sudan

Zimbabwe 0-1 Rwanda

Tanzania 0-1 Niger

Namibia 3-0 Sao Tomé-et-Principe

Mauritania 0-0 Sudan from the South

Gabon 0-0 Ivory Coast

Angola 3-1 Mauritius

Benin 4-0 Lesotho

Gambia 2-0 Burundi

Europe area: