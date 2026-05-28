Cultural diversity: Geneva celebrates Africa and the Francophonie with Ismaël Lô as headliner

On the occasion of the Spring of La Francophonie and World Africa Day, a major concert bringing together several French-speaking and African artists will be held on May 22 at the Alhambra in Geneva, Switzerland, at the initiative of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Continent Premier association.

In a press release sent to the press, the organizers announce a musical evening under the sign of cultural dialogue between Africa, Europe and Switzerland, with the participation of artists from different horizons of the French-speaking world.

The Senegalese singer Ismaël Lô will be the guest of honor of this edition.

An emblematic figure of African music, the artist is expected for a concert combining his acoustic sounds, his committed lyrics and his rhythms inspired by African traditions.

Alongside Ismaël Lô, several artists will perform on stage, including Eva-Liza, Roza, Frànçois and the Atlas Mountains as well as Mahawa Kouyaté.

The organizers explain that they want, through this event, to “celebrate the cultural richness of the French-speaking world” and strengthen “the links of solidarity, dialogue and creation” between African and French-speaking peoples.

The concert will take place at Alhambra Geneva on Thursday May 22, 2026. The public is expected to be welcomed from 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.

According to the promoters of the event, this initiative also illustrates the role of Geneva as “capital of dialogue and cultural diversity” in an international context marked by the growing importance of cultural exchanges.