Touba: Reminder to God of Serigne Cheikh Mbacké, caliph of Serigne Saliou Mbacké

The Mouride community is in mourning. Serigne Cheikh Saliou Mbacké is called back to God this Friday in Khelcom, a locality strongly linked to the spiritual and agricultural work of his father, Serigne Saliou Mbacké, initiator of the great rural works of Khelcom.

Aged 84, Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacké, his real name, was recognized for his discretion, his deep religious devotion and his constant commitment to the great works of the Mouride community.

The son of the fifth caliph had recently distinguished himself by a contribution of one billion CFA francs intended for the beautification work of the Great Mosque of Touba.

His reminder to God thus leaves a great void in the hearts of the Mouride disciples as well as in the entire Muslim community.