CDM 2026 (Q): After Benin, Nigeria press FIFA to decide on the case of South Africa

. .

Nigeria coach Eric Chellle called FIFA to pronounce quickly on the possible deduction of three points that could strike South Africa, accused of having aligned an ineligible player during qualifications for the 2026 World Cup.

The Bafana Bafana risk a sanction after having played Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March, while the midfielder was suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

“The discussion on yellow card is the FIFA to manage it, it is not my problem “Said Chellle at a press conference on Monday on the eve of the shock between Nigeria and South Africa.

“” My problem is my players, who are focused on the match. But, in reality, I think FIFA must settle it quickly. »»

A position that echoes that of the Benin coach, Gernot Rohr, who had already urged FIFA to decide on this file. “South Africa has won against Lesotho? Very well, but the match that matters is the first leg, where they have to lose the three points. The rules are clear. We do not understand why FIFA and CAF have not yet decided ”deplored Rohr after the 1-0 victory of his cheetahs against Zimbabwe, quoted by Mega Sports.

“It is not normal. We have 11 points after this success. If South Africa loses three points, we would only be two lengths. What are they waiting for? It’s incomprehensible “insisted the Franco-German technician.