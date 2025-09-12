Mondial 2026 (Q): This is why FIFA may not sanction South Africa

. .

FIFA’s silence on the case of South Africa, which aligned an ineligible player during the qualifiers for the World Cup 2026 last March, continues to arouse reactions on the planet. Last to react, the South African lawyer and sports administrator, Rayond Hack.

Raymond Hack, South African lawyer and sports leader, expressed his astonishment against the delay taken by FIFA to rule on the Teboho Mokoena affair. The midfielder of the Bafana Bafana, suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards, had however competed in the qualification meeting against Lesotho last March.

According to Hack, the situation is clear: “If an ineligible player participates in a match, the team automatically loses the points and is exposed to a financial sanction”he recalled on Supersport. However, no decision has been taken to date by the worldwide.

The lawyer stresses that the lack of official Lesotho protest could explain this inertia, even if a complaint would have been filed by another party. “Even if the case is revealed after the fact, the sanction must fall”he insists, recalling that in England a similar case had been settled in just a few days.

This uncertainty feeds the frustration of supporters and selections of group C (Benin, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Lesotho), where South Africa is currently occupying its head. A removal of points could upset the race for qualification for the 2026 World Cup.