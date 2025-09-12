Manchester United: André Onana File on loan to Trabzonspor

. .

In difficulty in Manchester United, André Onana will continue the season in Trabzonspor while the Turkish club signed the Cameroonian goalkeeper in the form of a one year loan.

Manchester United formalized on Thursday departure from Andre Onana to Trabzonspor for the 2025-2026 season.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived in Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan, played 102 games in the Red Devils jersey. 29 years old, he notably contributed to the FA Cup victory against Manchester City (2-1) in Wembley.

The Mancunian club confirmed the operation a few days before the derby against the Citizens and addressed his wishes for success to his porter in his new adventure in Türkiye.