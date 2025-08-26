Mondial 2026 (Q): the Rwanda pre-artist

Rwanda has unveiled a provisional list for the September rally, counting for the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Several new players litter this group.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa area resume next September. Also in the running for the final phase, Rwanda faces Nigeria and Zimbabwe, on September 6 and 9. Two important meetings, with the 7th and 8th days of the qualifying phases.

Second of group C, tied with the cheetahs of Benin (3rd), the Amavubi target the six points of the victory to get closer to the qualification for the final phase. For these two games, the Rwanda coach unveiled a temporary group of 27 players.

The Amavubi coach has bet on several young talents to the detriment of the experienced for this conquest. A strong choice that is already controversial in the country.

The provisional list of Rwanda: