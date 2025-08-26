Chan 2025 – Semi -finals: this Tuesday program

Discover the meetings on the program this Tuesday, counting for the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship (Chan 2025) which takes place in ESR Africa.

After the quarterfinals, place in the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship that is rickering in East Africa. Four nations are in the running for the two qualifying tickets for the final: Morocco, Senegal, Sudan and Madagascar.

Not expected at this stage, Sudan will face Madagascar this afternoon. A new challenge for the Jediane hawks who dream of their first historic final in this competition.

The other semi-final will oppose Morocco to Senegal at the end of the day. Title proponents, the Atlas Lions will have much to face their Teranga counterparts which aim for the continental title. The show will therefore be there for this final before the time.

Tuesday’s program:

2:30 p.m.: Madagascar vs Sudan

5.30 p.m.: Morocco vs Senegal