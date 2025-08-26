2026 World Cup (Q): the provisional list of South Africa

South Africa has unveiled a provisional list for the September rally. The Bafana Bafana will face Lesotho and Nigeria as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has communicated an extended list for the next September rally. The Bafana Bafana will play two important meetings as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, opposite Lesotho and Nigeria.

The first meeting is set for Friday, September 5 at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, where South Africa will receive Lesotho. Four days later, on September 9, Broos men will find the same stadium to challenge Nigeria Super Eagles, direct opponents in the qualification race.

The Bafana in a position of strength

With 13 points taken in six days, South Africa currently dominates group C. Rwanda and Benin follow at a distance (8 points each), while Nigeria is only fourth with 7 units. The Lesotho (6 points) and Zimbabwe (4) close.

The preliminary list of South Africa: