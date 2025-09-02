Mondial 2026 (Q): The list of Egypt with Mohamed Salah

Egypt has unveiled its list for the September rally, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Captain Mohamed Salah is part of the group.

Egypt will also compete in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for the month of September. The Pharaohs will face Ethiopia and Burkina Faso on September 5 and 9. For these two appointments, the coach Hossam Hassan called on a group of 25 players.

We find in particular Captain Mohamed Salah and the goalkeeper, Mohamed El Shenawy. More called since March 2021, Mohannad Lashi signed his return to the group.

Egypt’s list for the 7th and 8th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Sobhy, Abdel Aziz El Balouti.

Defenders: Rami Rabia, Khaled Sobhi, AMR El Gazzar, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Rabia, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Eid, Mohamed Hamdy, Ahmed Nabil Kouka.

Field environments: Hamdy Fathy, Nabil Donga, Marwan Attia, Mahmoud Saber, Mohannad Lashin, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Mahmoud Trézéguet, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush,

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Osama Faisal.