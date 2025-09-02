Gabon: President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema accompanies his children at school

This Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the president of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, returned to the school year like any parent by accompanying his children to school.

Surrounded by his children and several teachers, the Gabonese head of state presented himself in the classrooms and in the courtyard, interacting with the students and greeting the teaching staff. “Before being the President of the Republic, I am a head of the family who accompanies his children in school,” he wrote.

In his message, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema insisted on parental responsibility in academic success.

“Parental support in children’s education is essential for their success. Whatever our occupations, we must be present. »»

The president also congratulated the teachers. He recognized “the crucial role they play in the transmission of knowledge”. In his message, he invited the students to “Work hard, be curious and assimilate their lessons well”. For him, their future depends on their attendance.

This act, which humanizes the presidential function, wants to be an example of commitment both citizen and family.