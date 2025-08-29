Mondial 2026 (Q): the list of South Africa to challenge Nigeria

South Africa coach Hugo Broos communicated his final list of 23 players for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria.

The Belgian technician had retained 48 players in a preselection unveiled last week. He has since reduced his group by half, by dismissing 25 elements. The South African selection is mainly based on players playing in the local championship, with only six internationals from foreign clubs.

The Bafana Bafana will face the Lesotho on Saturday September 6, before receiving Nigeria four days later at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Leaders of group C, the South Africans have 13 points after six days.

Complete team:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates FC)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Siwelele), Zuko Mduyelwa, Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Mbikezeli Mbokazi (Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (Ts Galaxy FC), Ime Okon (Hanover 96, Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway) Ngezana (FCSB FC, Romania)

Midfielder: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (both Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth FC, England), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates)

Attackers: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Mofuchile Mofuchile (All Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC, England), MDUDUZI Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs FC), Mohau Nkota Saudi Arabia)