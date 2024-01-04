Morocco foils new drug trafficking attempt

More than a ton of cocaine seized at the Tangier-Med Port, Moroccan authorities announced at the start of 2024.

In an operation carried out in collaboration with the Spanish security services, the Moroccan police managed to get their hands on more than a ton and 488 kg of cocaine at the Tanger-Med Port.

According to the detailed press release from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN), the cocaine cargo, consisting of 1,277 tablets, was seized in a container on board a maritime transport vessel flying the flag of a European state. He arrived from a port in South America and was heading towards a Turkish port, adds the same source.

An investigation was launched by the Moroccan police to uncover and bring to justice the entire network organized around this international drug trafficking.

Morocco very committed against drugs…

In Morocco, the fight against international drug trafficking is very impressively determined. If only in the month of December, the National Brigade of the Moroccan Judicial Police, in close collaboration with the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of the United States, successfully countered, on Monday, December 11 , an attempted trafficking of 215.8 kg of cocaine at the port of Tanger Med.

On December 22, a total of 6.5 tons of cannabis resin were seized by Moroccan security services. The operation leading to this seizure took place at the exit of the highway linking Casablanca to Bouznika.