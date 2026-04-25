Hearing at the National Assembly: a “generally positive” performance for Minister Amadou Ba

The Committee on Culture and Communication of the National Assembly, meeting in intercommittee with that of Economic Affairs, heard this Thursday, April 23, the Minister of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, Amadou Ba, as part of the mid-term evaluation of his department.

This parliamentary control exercise, based on the analysis of budgetary documents and performance indicators, comes after four months of execution out of the twelve planned for the 2026 budget year.

With a budget of more than 28.3 billion FCFA in payment credits, the ministry has an overall execution rate of 16.5%, excluding personnel costs. On the tourism side, parliamentarians note progress. Efforts to promote the Senegal destination are considered “encouraging”, with in particular “two niche tourist products already highlighted”, as well as “several international prospecting missions”, informs the Hemicycle via communication on its social networks.

On the administrative management side, the dedicated program presents “a satisfactory level of financial execution”, even if “several governance tools remain under deployment”.

At the end of this evaluation, the commissions draw up a nuanced assessment, welcoming a “generally positive, but perfectible” performance. They therefore call for “an acceleration of investments, a better consolidation of performance indicators, a strengthening of the dynamic within the least advanced programs”.

OBN