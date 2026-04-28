Mercato: Iliman Ndiaye panics the English giants

As the summer transfer window approaches, Iliman Ndiaye is attracting strong interest in the Premier League. Already followed by Manchester United, it is Chelsea’s turn to enter the race to sign the Senegalese striker.

Author of a solid season with 6 goals and 3 assists in the colors of Everton FC, “Skiliman” Ndiaye is undoubtedly experiencing one of the best seasons of his life. Capable of evolving across the entire attacking front, he corresponds to the profile sought by several English leaders.

Manchester United’s interest also finds particular resonance in a former statement from the player, who spoke of his admiration for Old Trafford, the legendary theater of the Mancunian club. A wink which today fuels speculation around a possible transfer.

According to the English press, the Chelsea Blues are studying several options, including a possible exchange with Liam Delap. An avenue still in the state of reflection, with no concrete progress yet. Newcastle, which could part with its striker Anthony Gordon, followed by Bayern Munich, is monitoring the situation of the Senegalese striker very closely.

If no concrete offer has yet been made, competition already promises to be intense between the two clubs to secure the services of the Senegalese international, whose popularity continues to rise on the European market.

Yaya SOW