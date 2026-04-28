National Assembly: start of ministerial hearings, a historic first in parliamentary control

The hearings of members of the government officially began this Tuesday, April 21 at the National Assembly, marking an unprecedented step in the strengthening of parliamentary control in Senegal.

It was the Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Daouda Ngom, who opened this series of hearings before the Committee on Education, Youth, Sports and Leisure.

This initiative, described as the first in the country’s parliamentary history, is part of a new approach to the control of government action, now oriented towards results. It is no longer just a question of examining the level of budget execution, but of evaluating the performance of public policies more generally.

The deputies thus intend to put into perspective the resources mobilized, the commitments made by the ministries, the level of achievement of the performance indicators as well as the concrete results on the ground.

With this new exercise, the National Assembly aims to strengthen the accountability, transparency and effectiveness of public action, by establishing more rigorous monitoring of government management.

SG