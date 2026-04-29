Boy Diop 2: Yeumbeul’s war machine

In just six years of career (2020-2026), Boy Diop 2 embodies the revival of Yeumbeul wrestling. He is preparing to attack Liss Ndiago (Diamaguène Sicap-Mbao), next Sunday, in a fight where he will seek to win to maintain his victorious momentum and target challengers at the higher level.

Boy Diop 2 is today Yeumbeul’s new hope. This locality has known big names like Malal Ndiaye, former resident of the Pikine stable and member of the national team on several occasions, where he won medals, or even Babacar Diallo, a true talent trained at the legendary Fass stable. But none of these profiles really experienced the popular dimension that Boy Diop 2 knows today. A status that he owes to his performances. However, nothing predestined him for such a journey. c

The trajectory of the child from Yeumbeul began on February 2, 2020, with a victory against Cheikh bou Walo whom he defeated from the start. A real test, as his opponent of the day was known to be tough, difficult to maneuver and even more difficult to send to the ground. This inaugural success marks the start of a rapid rise. From then on, the leader of Yeumbeul Marin won a series of victories with confidence and regularity. It dominates Building (April 11, 2021), Sa Thiès 2 (December 11, 2021), Torres 2 (June 26, 2022), Armée 2 (July 25, 2022), Siteu bou Anti (October 2, 2022), Farbou Diar (January 8, 2023), Clémenceau (March 12, 2023), Diekh Diam (August 20, 2023) and Thiatou Nguéweul (December 31, 2023).

Stoppage against Mor Kang Kang

After this impressive series, the man nicknamed “Borom Sow” (known for his celebrations and his strong bond with his supporters when pouring milk) landed a highly anticipated fight against Mor Kang Kang. This poster, signed by promoter Fallou Ndiaye under the banner of Ndiaye Productions, is scheduled for December 22, 2024. The two adversaries are heavily involved on social networks to promote the fight which is quickly becoming a very popular event.

On the big day, the Pikine National Arena was well attended. Boy Diop 2 responds and mobilizes his supporters, faithful to his reputation as the standard bearer of Yeumbeul. His opponent, an experienced wrestler and formidable technician, represents a serious challenge. The fight is engaged and contested. Boy Diop 2 shows courage and resistance, but concedes more warnings than his opponent. At the end of an intense confrontation, he recorded his first career defeat.

A setback which, however, does not affect its progress. His supporters salute his combativeness and his determination to move forward. Without losing motivation, the Yeumbeul Marin member bounced back quickly. He won against Tapha Mbeur on July 13, 2025, consolidating his status as a wrestler on the rise. Against Liss Ndiago, the turning point Boy Diop 2 today displays an impressive record: 13 fights fought for 12 victories and only one defeat. A report which confirms its rise in power in the arena. Yeumbeul’s son does not intend to slow down his momentum. He is ambitiously preparing for his duel against Liss Ndiago, scheduled for Sunday April 26.

The two wrestlers, from the same generation, are already attracting strong popular mobilizations and harbor identical ambitions. The Batora Productions structure has put in place the means to make this shock possible, with fees estimated at 70 million FCFA for each protagonist. The challenge is clear for Boy Diop 2: to establish itself and take a new step towards the big leagues. Already, the two young wrestlers are mentioned as potential adversaries of the King of the arenas, Sa Thiès, even if this prospect still remains hypothetical.

Some observers go further and even mention a possible duel with Eumeu Sène, recently beaten by Ada Fass on April 5, 2026. The Tay Shinger veteran now seems ready to offer opportunities to young people on the rise. Thus, a victory for Boy Diop 2 against Liss Ndiago could open the doors to a fight against a big name in the arena, or even against a legend from the landerneau of Senegalese wrestling.

Abdoulaye DEMBELÉ