Maurice Revello Tournament: Ivory Coast against France, Egypt in the Italy group

The composition of the groups for the Maurice Revello tournament has been announced. Ivory Coast inherited Group A with France, host of the competition. Egypt fell into Group B alongside Ukraine, Panama and Japan.

Scheduled for Provence in France, the 50th edition of the Maurice Revello Tournament will take place next June, from June 3 to 16. Ten U20 and U21 selections will take part in this competition, a popular area for recruiters looking for talent. Africa will not be left out either, with two teams representing the continent: Ivory Coast and Egypt.

The draw for the group stages was made on Monday and was not kind to the African representatives. The Eléphanteaux fell into Group A, with host country France, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and South Korea. Great customers for the Ivorians who dream of winning the title again after their first feat in 2010.

For its part, Egypt is housed in pool B, with Italy, Ukraine, Panama and Japan. Returning to this tournament 12 years after their last participation, the young Pharaohs will this time try to go as far as possible. First meeting, against Italy on June 6.