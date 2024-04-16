Boston Marathon: Ethiopian Sisay Lemma and Kenyan Hellen Obiri win gold

With a time of 2h06'17', the Ethiopian Sisay Lemma won the gold medal on Monday at the Boston Marathon which takes place in the United States. Among the women, Kenyan Hellen Obiri took first place with a time of 2:22:37.

The 128th edition of the Boston Marathon delivered its verdict on Monday. And it was the African duo Sisay Lemma-Hellen Obiri who took home the prize. The Ethiopian won the gold medal in the men's category and the Kenyan took first place in the women's category.

Sisay Lemma in solo race

In the men's race, Sisay Lemma quickly took the lead, isolating himself from the peloton from the first kilometers. His impressive pace allowed him to open up a considerable gap on his competitors, even threatening the race record.

Although his pace slowed after the 30th kilometer, he maintained his leading position and crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 17 seconds, with a comfortable lead of 41 seconds over his compatriot Mohamed Esa. This victory constitutes a major moment in the career of Lemma Sisay, who had only won one major marathon before, in London.

What a moment for Sisay Lemma! From the disappointment of previous Boston marathons to the elation of victory on Boylston. Leading for so long, this was a performance worthy of this great race! Congratulations Field 🫡 pic.twitter.com/8HwNCZwOM0 — Abbott WMMajors (@WMMajors) April 15, 2024

Double for Hellen Obiri

The women's race was marked by intense suspense as several competitors remained in the lead until the 35th kilometer. In the end, it was Hellen Obiri who was able to do well, taking the advantage over her Kenyan and Ethiopian rivals after the 40 kilometers.

She crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 37 seconds, beating Sharon Lokedi by eight seconds, with Edna Kiplagat completing the podium. For Obiri, this victory takes on special meaning, as it allows her to win two successive Boston Marathon titles, becoming the sixth woman to accomplish this feat.