LDC, PSG: Achraf Hakimi worries Barça

Tomorrow evening, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will meet for the quarter-final second leg of the UEFA Champions League, and an expected presence in the Parisian eleven could well change the situation. Ashraf Hakimi.

Suspended from the first leg, Achraf Hakimi will play the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The PSG right-back is retained in the Parisian group for the clash against Barça this Tuesday. A presence which does not necessarily delight the Catalans.

Indeed, according to information from AS, the presence of Achraf Hakimi raises concerns on the Barça side. The Spanish media emphasizes that the Moroccan player, known for his offensive and dangerous style of play, represents a threat to the Barcelona defense. With an average of 90 passes per match and more than one shot attempted per match, Hakimi brings an important offensive dimension to PSG.

But it's not just his play that arouses apprehension among the Catalans. The fact that Achraf Hakimi is a former Real Madrid player and knows Spanish football perfectly is also seen as an advantage for PSG. His familiarity with potential opponents and the intricacies of the game in Spain gives him an added advantage on the pitch. See you tomorrow evening from 8 p.m. (GMT+1) for the verdict.