2026 World Cup: the list of selected African referees

Seven central referees, eleven assistants and two VARs. FIFA unveiled this Thursday, April 9, 2026, the list of officials who will take part in the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA unveiled this Thursday its official list of referees selected for the 2026 World Cup. Out of a total of 52 central referees, 88 assistants and 30 VAR officials, Africa has only 7, 11 and 2 representatives respectively. A ratio that contrasts with the demographic and football weight of the continent.

Among the seven central African referees are Pierre Atcho (Gabon), Mustapha Gorbal (Algeria), Jalal Jayed (Morocco) and Abdulkadir Artan Omar (Somalia). Egypt, Morocco and Algeria also hold most of the assistant and VAR positions.

But the list especially attracts attention for its absences. Jean-Jacques Ndala, the Congolese referee who directed the CAN 2025 final, is not among those selected. Issa Sy, a Senegalese referee whose performances are always praised, is also absent.

On the FIFA side, the president of the Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina was keen to defend the selection process, stressing that the selected officials were monitored over three years, participated in seminars and officiated during international competitions.

A justification which should not, however, extinguish the debate on the place reserved for African referees in major world football events.

The list of African referees for the 2026 World Cup

Central referees

Pierre Atcho (Gabon)

Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

Mustapha Gorbal (Algeria)

Jalal Jayed (Morocco)

Amin Mohamed (Egypt)

Abongile Tom (South Africa)

Abdulkadir Artan Omar (Somalia)

Assistant referees

Ahmed Hossam Taha (Egypt)

Mokrane Gourari (Algeria)

Boris Ditsoga (Gabon)

Zakaria Brinsi (Morocco)

Mostafa Akarkad (Morocco)

Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt)

Amos Abegne (Gabon)

Ahmed Hossam (Egypt)

Akram Abbes Zerhouni (Algeria)

Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)

Elvis Nupue (Cameroon)

VAR referees

Mahmoud Ashour (Egypt)

Hamza El Fariq (Morocco)

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO