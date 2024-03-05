FIFA Day: two opponents for Senegal in March

Senegal will play two friendly matches in March, counting for the first international break of the year. The Lions of Téranga will face Gabon and Benin.

Unlike the DRC which decided to do without this FIFA day, Senegal will be there for the international break in March. The Lions of Téranga will play two friendly matches in France. It was the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) which published the news on Monday in a post on its social networks.

Coach Aliou Cissé's team will face Gabon on March 22 at the Stade de la Licorne in Amiens. Four days later, Sadio Mané's gang will face the Cheetahs of Benin, on the Amiens pitch.

Two prestigious duels to allow the Senegalese to (perhaps) return to victory after a mixed CAN 2023. Title holders and big favorites for the coronation, the Lions of Téranga lost in the round of 16 against Ivory Coast, future winner of the competition.