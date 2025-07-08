Manchester United: André Onana’s price fixed

Pushed towards the exit, André Onana could leave Manchester United this summer, while the Mancunian club set the sale price of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Manchester United would be ready to let André Onana go this summer, provided you receive an offer of around 35 million euros, according to information from the Daily Mail.

The Cameroonian porter, who came from Inter Milan a year ago, will only suit his bags if a club is ready to meet the financial requirements of the Red Devils. To date, no concrete offer has yet been made, although AS Monaco has expressed interest.

Last season, Onana experienced notable difficulties: only 11 clean Sheets in 50 appearances in all competitions. Half-tone performances that contributed to a disappointing season for Manchester United, ended at a modest 15th place in the Premier League and beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final.

In anticipation of a possible departure from the African porter, the Mancunian leaders would have identified Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) as a priority target to occupy the cages of Old Trafford next season.