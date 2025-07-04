CAN women 2025: more than 500 million CFA francs for the winner

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has announced a significant revaluation of financial allocations for the 2025 African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

This is undoubtedly an additional motivation for the teams that will animate the final phase of the 2025 female CAN which opens this Saturday in Morocco. The CAF has decided to increase the Prize Money, with the winner of the tournament who will leave with the trifle sum of a million dollars.

The unhappy finalists will receive $ 500,000, while the selection classified third will receive a reward of $ 350,000. The ruling body of African football said that this increase will apply to all participating teams.

Twelve nations will take part in this 2024 edition postponed to this year, which will take place in Morocco. The host country appears in group A alongside Zambia, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Group B brings together Nigeria, Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria. The holders of the South African title, the Banyana Banyana, will evolve in group C with Ghana, Mali and Tanzania.

The kick -off of the competition will be given this Saturday with the opening match between the Lionesses of the Atlas of Morocco and the Copper Queens of Zambia. Nigeria, the most titled nation in the history of the tournament with nine corons, will start its campaign on Sunday against Tunisia in Casablanca. Banyana Banyana, reigning champions, will go on the scene next Monday against the Black Queens of Ghana.